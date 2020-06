Pixel 4a: Wo bleibt das neue Google-Smartphone? Lange Verschiebung sorgt für ganz neue Probleme (Zeitplan)

Pixel 4a

I’m confused too, but here’s what I know 👇

Timelines got pushed due to market conditions – not due to supply chain. Units are ready to ship.

Announcement

July 13

Market launch

“Just Black” – August 6th

“Barely Blue” – October 1st

Pixel 5 likely pushed back, also. https://t.co/d6QLtKzxSB

