Stadia: Google kündigt wieder mehrere neue Titel für die Spieleplattform an – diese Spiele kommen bald (Videos)

Für Googles Spieleplattform Stadia wird es langsam ernst, denn mit dem Start der kostenlosen Version haben nun potenziell alle interessierten Nutzer Zugriff auf das Cloud-Gaming. Glücklicherweise legt Google zurzeit regelmäßig mit neuen Spielen nach und kündigt nun wieder einige weitere Titel an, die in den nächsten Wochen oder Monaten bei Stadia verfügbar sein sollen. Wer an der kostenlosen Version von Stadia interessiert ist, sollte sich beeilen.



Google hat die eigene Messlatte für dieses Jahr sehr hoch gelegt und zu Beginn des Jahres 120 neue Titel für Stadia in Aussicht gestellt, die nun nach und nach angekündigt werden. Derzeit legt man dabei ein hohes Tempo vor und kündigt nahezu wöchentlich zwei bis drei neue Spiele an – womit das Ziel problemlos erreicht werden kann. Das große Problem daran: Die Titel der jüngsten Ankündigungen haben kein Startdatum und sind erst „irgendwann in diesem Jahr“ verfügbar. So auch heute.





Das Stadia-Team legt wieder nach und hat nun drei weitere Titel angekündigt, die im Laufe der nächsten Monate auf der Spieleplattform verfügbar sein sollen. Alle drei Titel sind nicht neu und sind zwischen den Jahren 2016 und 2018 bereits für andere Plattformen erschienen – dennoch gibt es noch kein Startdatum für Stadia. Hier nun die drei Neuzugänge, die in den nächsten Monaten käuflich erworben werden können.

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

A legendary series returns with a grand new adventure! Enjoy a colorful action-adventure game made alongside Ryuichi Nishizawa, creator of the original Wonder Boy in Monster World series. Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom borrows the best from the classic series to deliver a fresh, modern adventure with fun gameplay, memorable music, and gorgeous hand drawn animations. Can Jin save Monster World Kingdom? Help our young hero defeat challenging enemies, discover hidden locations, upgrade powerful equipment, and more! You’ll also unlock special forms with unique skills used to open new paths where mighty bosses and secret treasures await. Features: Six awesome forms with unique combat and platforming abilities to make your adventure exciting from start to finish.

Unlock new paths and secrets with special equipment: look for magic weapons and items that gradually open up the world.

Over 15 hours of epic adventure: explore the new Monster World in a vast interconnected environment.

Hand drawn animations: characters and enemies come to life with detailed animations and fun facial expressions.

Soundtrack from iconic Japanese composers: Yuzo Koshiro, Motoi Sakuraba, Michiru Yamane, Keiki Kobayashi, and Takeshi Yanagawa.







West of Loathing

Say howdy to West of Loathing — a single-player slapstick comedy adventure role-playing game set in the wild west of the Kingdom of Loathing universe. Traverse snake-infested gulches, punch skeletons wearing cowboy hats, grapple with demon cows, and investigate a wide variety of disgusting spittoons. Talk your way out of trouble as a silver-tongued Snake Oiler, plumb the refried mysteries of the cosmos as a wise and subtle Beanslinger, or let your fists do the talking as a fierce Cow Puncher. Explore a vast open world and encounter a colorful cast of characters, some of whom are good, many of whom are bad, and a few of whom are ugly. Features: A sprawling open world, chock full of quests, puzzles, and mysteries

Lush hand-drawn black and white graphics

Full stick-figure customization

Thousands of jokes, gags, and goofs

Crunchy turn-based combat (but only if you want it)

Liberal use of the Oxford comma

Over 50 hats

Disreputable saloons

Several gulches

A drunk horse

NOTE: characters are not literally colorful (the game is in black and white)

Republique

Developed over five years by industry veterans at Camouflaj (developers of the upcoming Marvel’s Iron Man VR), République is a thrilling and topical stealth-action game that explores the perils of a corporate republic. You receive a call from Hope, a woman trapped inside a dangerous futuristic world. By hacking into the nation’s elaborate surveillance network and taking control, you guide Hope through a web of deception across five thrilling episodes.

