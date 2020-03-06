Stadia: Google kündigt endlich wieder neue Spiele für die Spieleplattform an – Neues für Rätselfreunde (Videos)

Rund um Googles Spieleplattform Stadia gab es in den letzten Tagen wieder einige Neuerungen und Verbesserungen, wobei vor allem das seit langer Zeit versprochene 4K-Gaming im Chrome-Browser viele Spieler freuen dürfte. Aber die Nutzer wollen natürlich nicht nur neue Features, sondern neues Futter. Und so kündigt Google nun wieder zwei neue Spiele an, die in den nächsten Tagen zur Verfügung stehen sollen.



Google hat sich für dieses Jahr große Ziele gesetzt, die man aber offenbar nur mit kleinen Schritten erreichen wird: In diesem Jahr sollen 120 neue Spiele den Weg auf die Plattform finden und alle paar Wochen werden eine Handvoll neuer Titel angekündigt – so auch heute wieder. Allerdings könnte das in Zukunft schwierig werden, denn gerade erst haben Indie-Entwickler erklärt, warum sie nicht für Stadia entwickeln und Sorgen über die Zukunft der Plattform haben.

Jetzt hat Google die beiden neuen Titel Relicta und The Turing Test angekündigt, die „bald“ zur Verfügung stehen soll. Leider macht man auch hier wieder den Fehler, keinerlei Preise oder die Verfügbarkeit zu nennen.

Relicta

Relicta is a first-person physics-based puzzle game where you need to combine magnetism and gravity in order to unravel the secrets of Chandra Base. Alone in the treacherous depths of the Moon, your scientific mind is the only thing that can keep your daughter alive… Play as a physicist stranded on a derelict Moon base and bend gravity and magnetism to your will. Will you rush straight ahead or will you take your time to unravel the intrigues of 22nd century orbital politics? Buried in the eternal darkness lies a secret that might claim your daughter’s life – or change the fate of humanity. Are you ready to face the consequences of your research? Features: Mind-bending mechanics – alter gravity and magnetism at will.

Complex physical puzzles – combine your abilities in innovative ways to solve these physical riddles.

Lovingly detailed environments – each corner tells a story, each new step is a challenge.

Deep and enigmatic background story – Find clues and piece together the details about the investigation of the Relicta’s anomaly.

Immersive original soundtrack – slip into the soundscapes of a sci-fi psychological thriller.







The Turing Test

The Turing Test is a challenging first-person puzzle game set on Jupiter’s moon, Europa. You are Ava Turing, an engineer for the International Space Agency (ISA) sent to discover the cause behind the disappearance of the ground crew stationed there. Upon arrival a series of puzzles awaits you – tests which, according to the station’s AI, Tom, can only be solved by a human. These puzzles have apparently been set by the missing ground crew – but why have they created them and what are they hiding from? In an evolving story based on mankind’s instinctual need to explore, protect and survive, you’ll delve deeper into Europa’s ice crusted-core and discover that the lines between man and machine begin to blur. Armed with the Energy Manipulation Tool (EMT), solve puzzles to open the way forward as you learn the true cost of human morality. Features: Harness the ability to transfer power between machines using your ‘Energy Manipulation Tool’ providing a unique twist on gameplay mechanics and puzzle logic.

Learn the significance of player control as you switch between multiple perspectives to solve The Turing Test’s most challenging puzzles.

Discover a story with multiple layers of depth and conspiracy; challenging concepts of human morality and giving freedom to players to form theories about the fate of ISA’s crew members.

[Stadia Community]

Keine Google-News mehr verpassen: Abonniere den GoogleWatchBlog-Newsletter

GoogleWatchBlog Newsletter abonnieren