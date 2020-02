Google Pay & PayPal: Die Sicherheitslücke besteht noch immer – und scheint schlimmer als bisher gedacht

Hey @PayPal, the 90s called. They want their security back.

1. Generate random 7 digits

2. Your new credit card: 5356 8001 XXXX XXXY, where X is from 1, Y is check digit.

3. Expiry date, CVC, Card Holder are not verified. 1 in ~100 cards are assigned to random PP accnt.

— iblue (@iblueconnection) February 26, 2020