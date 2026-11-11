Pixel Update: Das November-Update ist jetzt da – Google bringt wichtige Verbesserung auf Smartphones
Google weiß die Nutzer der Pixel-Smartphones wieder zu begeistern, denn das vor wenigen Stunden veröffentlichte große Paket bringt auch ein umfangreiches Pixel Update für den Monat November mit. Ähnlich wie im Feature Drop sowie dem Sicherheitsupdate gibt es auch für die Pixel-Smartphones eine lange Liste von Verbesserungen in praktisch allen relevanten Bereichen. Wir zeigen euch die Updates im Überblick.
Die Pixel-Smartphones folgen seit vielen Jahren der Regel, dass sie die monatlichen Updates von Google erhalten und nur etwa einmal pro Quartal mit einem größeren Paket bedacht werden – unter anderem den Pixel Feature Drops. Zumindest zum baldigen Ende des Jahres hat man das eventuell aufgeweicht oder aufgeteilt, denn stattdessen wurde schon heute Nacht stark nachgelegt. Das zeigt sich auch beim monatlichen Pixel Update, das umfangreicher als gewöhnlich ausfällt.
Schon vor einigen Tagen wurde das umfangreiche Android-Sicherheitsupdate für November veröffentlicht, das nicht weniger als 200 Fixes im Gepäck hatte. Gestern Abend startete dann mit dem Rollout von Android 17 QPR2 sowie dem Pixel Feature Drop die nächste Runde. Und jetzt bekommen wir noch das monatliche Update, das weitere Verbesserungen rund um die Pixel-Smartphones im Gepäck hat.
Das November-Update für die Pixel-Smartphones bringt Verbesserungen in allen wichtigen Bereichen von den Apps über die Kamera und das Display bis hin zu Bluetooth, den Akkus und dem Gesamtsystem. Das Update kommt auf allen Pixel-Smartphones ab der siebten Generation an sowie zusätzlich auf dem Pixel 6a, allen weiteren Budget-Phones, den Foldables und auch dem Pixel Tablet.
Amazon-Abos gratis: Drei Monate Audible gratis + 15 Euro Guthaben | Vier Monate Amazon Music gratis
Pixel Update für November 2026:
Apps
- Fix for issue causing the virtual keyboard to occasionally not appear when interacting with search input fields*[1]
- Fix for issue causing unintended audio feedback while scrolling through Sound & Vibration settings*[1]
- General stability and performance improvements for home screen clock widgets*[1]
Audio
- Fix for issue causing media volume to unexpectedly increase when triggering voice commands under certain conditions*[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing audio noise or distortion in ringtone during certain VoIP calls*[2]
Battery & Charging
- Fix for issue causing charging indicator to display when no charger is connected under certain conditions*[1]
Bluetooth
- General stability and background performance improvements for Bluetooth device connectivity*[1]
- General stability and connection reliability improvements for Bluetooth accessories under certain conditions*[1]
Camera
- Fix for issue occasionally causing captured photos to not save properly under certain conditions *[3]
Connectivity
- General stability and performance improvements for Adaptive Connectivity Services under certain conditions*[1]
- General stability and performance improvements for Google App and system applications under certain conditions*[1]
Display & Graphics
- General improvements for display stability and performance under certain conditions*[1]
Framework
- General stability and performance improvements for core system services*[1]
- General stability and performance improvements for Google App and system applications under certain conditions*[1]
Performance
- Fix for occasional system stutter and performance issues affecting animation smoothness while scrolling across apps*[1]
Sensors
- Fix for issue causing unexpected background battery drain related to sensor service management under certain conditions*[3]
- General stability and performance improvements for Google App and system applications under certain conditions*[1]
System
- General performance improvements for device restart and startup times under certain conditions*[3]
Telephony
- Fix for issue causing user interface elements or notifications to occasionally display incorrectly*[1]
- Fix for issue causing Wi-Fi Calling status notification to not display after device restart under certain carrier conditions*[1]
User Interface
- Fix for issue causing app thumbnails in Overview to remain stuck in locked state*[1]
- Fix for issue causing dynamic system theming colors to shift unexpectedly under certain conditions*[1]
- Fix for issue causing notification content to be difficult to read after applying certain system theme colors*[1]
- Fix for issue causing notification shade to occasionally not expand with swipe down gesture*[1]
- Fix for issue causing Wallpaper & style app to close unexpectedly after applying lockscreen clock styles*[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing taskbar icons or layout to behave inconsistently*[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing app selection when switching apps from Overview*[1]
- Fix for issue preventing notification snooze options from expanding properly under certain conditions*[1]
- Fix for issue preventing Quick Switch navigation gesture from working when Circle to Search is active*[1]
- General improvements for network connection stability and call performance under certain conditions*[1]
- General stability and performance improvements for fingerprint recognition and unlock screen transitions*[1]
- General stability and reliability improvements for System UI components*[1]
- General stability and rendering improvements for media player notifications*[1]
——————————————————————————————-
*[1] Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10a, Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, Pixel 11 Pro Fold
*[2] Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
*[3] Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, Pixel 11 Pro Fold
» Android: ‚SMS des Todes‘ lässt Smartphones abstürzen – Google behebt schwere Sicherheitslücke in 14 bis 17
» Pixel Watch Feature Drop: Google veröffentlicht großes Updates für viele Pixel-Smartwatches – das steckt drin
Letzte Aktualisierung am 10.11.2026 / Bilder von der Amazon Product Advertising API / Affiliate Links, vielen Dank für eure Unterstützung! Als Amazon-Partner verdiene ich an qualifizierten Verkäufen.
GoogleWatchBlog bei Google News abonnieren | GWB-Newsletter