Google startet neue Top-Level-Domain: Domains unter .ing können jetzt registriert werden – bitte antworten

Google hat sich vor mehreren Jahren eine ganze Reihe neuer Top-Level-Domains gesichert, bei denen man selbst als Registrar auftreten und diese an interessierte Nutzer verkaufen kann. Allerdings hatte man nie den ganzen Schwung auf den Markt gebracht, sondern öffnet diese erst ganz langsam für die Öffentlichkeit. Nachdem man zuletzt TLDs wie .day, .boo oder .rsvp angeboten hat, öffnet man sich nun für Registrierungen für die neue Domain-Endung .ing



Einige Top-Level-Domains aus dem Hause Google sind schon seit längerer Zeit in Benutzung und sollen vor allem praktische Zwecke erfüllen – so wie etwa die .new TLD. Aber auch mit anderen TLDs verfolgt man Pläne und so wurde jetzt die Registrierung für die Top-Level-Domain .ing geöffnet, hinter denen sich Webseiten befinden sollen, auf denen etwas erledigt werden getan. Entsprechend fallen auch die als Beispiel genannten Domains aus:

Canva is a leading online platform for designing and drawing. Design anything with design.ing and sketch ideas with draw.ing.

Adobe Acrobat has free online tools that let you easily edit, add comments and fill and sign PDFs right from your browser. Try them out at edit.ing and signing.

Going introduces you to new travel destinations and alerts you to cheap flights to get there. Take a spin on their travel inspiration tool at go.ing.

Giving Tuesday encourages people to donate to charity around the holidays — and all year, too. Visit giv.ing for ideas on everyday acts that can make the world better.

Mavericks Surf Awards uses the surf.ing website to celebrate the history, community and science of Mavericks, one of the largest and most popular big wave surfing spots in the world.

Adapt is a San Francisco Bay Area-based clothing brand. Adapt.ing serves as the hub for the founder’s creative endeavors, including the Gold Blooded book, speaking engagements and a future podcast.

Mmm.page is for mak.ing websites like internet canvases with simple drag-and-drop templates. Create a portfolio, link-in-bio, invite, moodboard and more.

The Inkbunny Studios is a minority, woman-owned small business providing a boutique style experience for quality body art. Visit them at ink.ing.

Nom Bot Dumplings combines a fresh take on the humble dumpling with the precision of robot automation. Visit dumpl.ing for updates.

The Swiss Association of Consulting Engineering Companies works to improve conditions in Switzerland’s engineering and planning industry. Learn more at suisse.ing.

Wer eine solche Domain möchte, kann sich jetzt registrieren, muss allerdings noch eine Gebühr zahlen, die täglich sinkt und ab dem 5. Dezember vollständig wegfällt. Alle Details dazu findet ihr auf dieser Seite.

