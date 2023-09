Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro: Neuer Leak verrät alle technischen Daten der kommenden Google-Smartphones (Übersicht)

Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro

Display 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with 60Hz-120Hz refresh rate. Up to 2,000 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate. Up to 2,400 nits peak brightness

Chipset Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 security coprocessor Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 security coprocessor

RAM and storage 8GB LPDDR5X RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage 12GB LPDDR5X RAM

Up to 1TB in US and 512GB rest of the world, UFS 3.1

Battery and charging 4,575mAh with up to 27W fast charging

Qi-certified wireless charging up to 18W 5,050mAh with up to 30W fast charging

Qi-certified wireless charging up to 23W

Security and OS updates 7 years of OS and security updates 7 years of OS and security updates

Cameras 50MP Octa PD wide camera

12MP ultrawide camera

OIS and EIS on wide

10.5MP Dual PD front camera 50MP Octa PD wide camera

48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera

48MP Quad PD telephoto camera with Super Rez Zoom up to 30x

OIS and EIS on wide and telephoto

10.5MP Dual PD front camera

Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC

Material Corning Gorilla Glas Victus cover and back

IP68 rating Corning Gorilla Glas Victus 2 cover and back

IP68 rating