Android 12 & Pixel 6: Hier bekommt ihr alle Material Klingeltöne, Signaltöne & Alarmtöne zum Download

pixel 

Über die Google-App Pixel Sounds kommen in großen Abständen neue Klingeltöne, Signaltöne und Alarmtöne auf die Smartphones, die einen Teil zur Identität der Pixel-Smartphones beitragen. Im vergangenen Jahr hat man zum Launch des Pixel 6 und von Android 12 einen ganzen Schwung neuer Töne angeboten, die ihr euch hier allesamt anhören und bei Bedarf in einem Schwung herunterladen könnt: 45 neue Töne.


google sounds

Viele Smartphone-Hersteller bringen nicht nur eigene Hintergrundbilder auf ihre Flaggschiffe, sondern legen auch bei der Soundauswahl regelmäßig nach. Klingeltöne, Signaltöne und Alarmtöne waren lange Zeit ein wichtiger Teil der Identität der Geräte und auch heute noch erfreut es viele Nutzer, in einer großen Auswahl dieser Töne stöbern zu können. Das gilt natürlich auch für die Google Pixel-Smartphones, die mit der neuen Generation ein umfangreiches Audio-Update erhalten werden.

Die Pixel 6-Smartphones haben im Zuge dessen neue exklusive Töne erhalten, die voreingestellt sind. Hier findet ihr die Gegenüberstellung und im Folgenden alle 42 weiteren Töne zum Anhören und Herunterladen.

Alarmton alt: Bright Morning

Alarmton neu: Fresh Start

Signalton alt: Popcorn

Signalton neu: Eureka

Klingelton alt: The Big Adventure

Klingelton neu: Your new Adventure

» Download der obigen sechs Töne




Material Adventure Klingeltöne

Approach

Aqueous

Beats and Bops

Blue Harp

Departure

Dish Hop

Dragon Dreams

Flitter

Go Off King

Pivot

Shimmering

Snap

Star Jump

Tinsel




Material Adventure Signaltöne

Carbonate

Discovery

Epiphany

Everblue

Gradient

Iota

Moondrop

Mystique

Orbiter

Plonk

Scamper

Shuffle

Sunflower

Teapot




Material Adventure Alarmtöne

Balafon Sunrise

Blades of Grass

Blast Off

Butterfly Trails

Dustscape

Forest Beat

Funkyard

Horizon

Knick Knack

Piano in the Sky

Piano Taps

Steps Out

Temple of Dreams

Zebra Stripes

Findet ihr Gefallen an den Tönen, könnt ihr sie einfach direkt über den Player herunterladen. Sollte das nicht möglich sein, stellen wir euch auch eine ZIP-Datei mit allen 42 neue Tönen zum Download bereit. Ihr findet den Download unter diesem Link bei Google Drive.

