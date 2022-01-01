Android 12 & Pixel 6: Hier bekommt ihr alle Material Klingeltöne, Signaltöne & Alarmtöne zum Download

Über die Google-App
Pixel Sounds kommen in großen Abständen neue Klingeltöne, Signaltöne und Alarmtöne auf die Smartphones, die einen Teil zur Identität der Pixel-Smartphones beitragen. Im vergangenen Jahr hat man zum Launch des Pixel 6 und von Android 12 einen ganzen Schwung neuer Töne angeboten, die ihr euch hier allesamt anhören und bei Bedarf in einem Schwung herunterladen könnt: 45 neue Töne.
Viele Smartphone-Hersteller bringen nicht nur eigene Hintergrundbilder auf ihre Flaggschiffe, sondern legen auch bei der Soundauswahl regelmäßig nach. Klingeltöne, Signaltöne und Alarmtöne waren lange Zeit ein wichtiger Teil der Identität der Geräte und auch heute noch erfreut es viele Nutzer, in einer großen Auswahl dieser Töne stöbern zu können. Das gilt natürlich auch für die Google Pixel-Smartphones, die mit der neuen Generation ein umfangreiches Audio-Update erhalten werden.
Die Pixel 6-Smartphones haben im Zuge dessen neue exklusive Töne erhalten, die voreingestellt sind. Hier findet ihr die Gegenüberstellung und im Folgenden alle 42 weiteren Töne zum Anhören und Herunterladen.
Alarmton alt: Bright Morning
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/bright_morning.ogg
Alarmton neu: Fresh Start
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/fresh_start.ogg
Signalton alt: Popcorn
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/popcorn.ogg
Signalton neu: Eureka
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/eureka.ogg
Klingelton alt: The Big Adventure
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/the_big_adventure.ogg
Klingelton neu: Your new Adventure
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/your_new_adventure.ogg
»
Download der obigen sechs Töne
Material Adventure Klingeltöne
Approach
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Approach_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Aqueous
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Aqueous_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Beats and Bops
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Beats_and_bops_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Blue Harp
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Blue_harp_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Departure
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Departure_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Dish Hop
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Dish_hop_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Dragon Dreams
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Dragon_dreams_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Flitter
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Flitter_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Go Off King
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Go_off_king_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Pivot
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Pivot_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Shimmering
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Shimmering_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Snap
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Snap_technique_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Star Jump
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Star_jump_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Tinsel
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Tinsel_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Material Adventure Signaltöne
Carbonate
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Carbonate_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Discovery
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Discovery_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Epiphany
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Epiphany_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Everblue
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Everblue_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Gradient
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Gradient_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Iota
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Iota_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Moondrop
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Moondrop_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Mystique
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Mystique_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Orbiter
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Orbiter_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Plonk
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Plonk_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Scamper
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Scamper_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Shuffle
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Shuffle_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Sunflower
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Sunflower_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Teapot
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Teapot_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Material Adventure Alarmtöne
Balafon Sunrise
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Balafon_sunrise_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Blades of Grass
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Blades_of_grass_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Blast Off
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Blast_off_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Butterfly Trails
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Butterfly_trails_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Dustscape
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Dustscape_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Forest Beat
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Forest_beat_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Funkyard
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Funkyard_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Horizon
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Horizon_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Knick Knack
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Knick_knack_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Piano in the Sky
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Piano_in_the_sky_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Piano Taps
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Piano_taps_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Steps Out
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Step_out_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Temple of Dreams
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Temple_of_dreams_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Zebra Stripes
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/wp-content/uploads/Zebra_stripes_OG7_1ch_48k.ogg
Findet ihr Gefallen an den Tönen, könnt ihr sie einfach direkt über den Player herunterladen. Sollte das nicht möglich sein, stellen wir euch auch eine ZIP-Datei mit allen 42 neue Tönen zum Download bereit. Ihr findet den Download
unter diesem Link bei Google Drive.
Keine Google-News mehr verpassen: Abonniere den GoogleWatchBlog-Newsletter GoogleWatchBlog Newsletter abonnieren