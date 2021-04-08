Stadia: Google kündigt viele neue Spiele an – diese Makers-Titel sind schon sehr bald verfügbar (Videos)

Google wird in den nächsten Wochen auf der Spieleplattform Stadia nachlegen und viele neue Spiele bringen: Erst kürzlich hatte man in Aussicht gestellt, das in nächster Zeit mehr als 400 neue Spiele kommen werden und nun wurde der nächste Schwung von zehn Titeln aus dem Stadia Makers-Programm angekündigt. Darunter auch der bereits erwartete Titel Skyclimbers.



Google legt regelmäßig bei Stadia nach und wird im Rahmen des im vergangenen Jahr gestarteten Stadia Makers-Programm nun wieder zehn neue Titel auf die Plattform bringen. Vor wenigen Minuten wurden die folgenden Videos und Informationen veröffentlicht.

Auf folgende Titel dürft ihr euch im Laufe der nächsten Wochen und Monate freuen:

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

Developer: Spooky Doorway

Publisher: Akupara Games

Release: April 15, 2021 Delouse your room with sage and pack up your travel-sized ouija board, it’s time to re-enter Twin Lakes – America’s 34th most haunted city. Join Detective McQueen as he puzzles his way through six chilling cases, risking life and pixelated limb to solve the macabre mysteries that plague the poor town. The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark is a serial adventure game where you help a duo of investigators crack the supernatural cases and puzzles in the city of Twin Lakes. Whether it’s a noise complaint due to ritual-performing neighbours or Mothman loitering around the porchlight at night, Detective McQueen and his sidekick Officer Patrick Dooley are just a text-box away! Point and click your way through six new cases as you get to the bottom of each mystery.

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator

Developer: Broken Arms Games

Publisher: Broken Arms Games

Release: May 13 Hundred Days is a winemaking simulation game, putting you in charge of managing a small and abandoned winery. From selecting the types of vine you want to grow to naming your final product, every decision of the challenging business of winemaking will be in your hands. Join us on a winemaking adventure – grow your vineyard, learn how to manage a winery, produce your own wine and sell it!









FORECLOSED

Developer: Antab Studio

Publisher: Merge Games

Release: Summer 2021 FORECLOSED is a narrative-driven action-adventure set in a cyberpunk world filled with action, suspense, and experimental augmentations. Follow the story of Evan Kapnos in this sleek comic book-styled game as he unravels the conspiracy behind his identity foreclosure. Who is responsible and why?

Figment 2: Creed Valley

Developer: Bedtime Digital Games

Publisher: Bedtime Digital Games

Release: Fall 2021 Figment 2: Creed Valley is an action-adventure game set in the human mind. Nightmares are spreading chaos and have overrun once-peaceful lands. Join Dusty as you make your way through puzzles, musical boss fights, and unique environments. Face your fears head-on. Nightmares have shattered the Moral Compass, making The Mind unable to function properly. Dusty and his ever-optimistic sidekick, Piper, must travel to Creed Valley where The Mind’s ideals are formed to restore peace. A journey filled with musical showdowns and mind-bending puzzles awaits.

GRIME

Developer: Clover Bite

Publisher: Akupara Games

Release: Coming Soon Destroy… Absorb… Grow… GRIME is a fast and unforgiving action-adventure RPG in which you crush your foes with living weapons that mutate form and function. Consume your enemies’ remains with a black hole to strengthen your vessel as you break apart a world of anatomical horror and intrigue. An unusual material collapses in on itself, the world shudders and contracts, and suddenly you are squeezed into existence. What awaits you is a world unknown, alien in its own familiarity, and you must survive what terrors you face. Explore your surreal surroundings, absorb the many enemies you encounter and use their own traits against them as you let yourself become far more than you once were. GRIME lets you play to your preference, upgrading only those traits you feel most suited to your unique style. You’ll find there is more than one way to break open an enemy as you move through a variety of evocative environments, meet their inhabitants, and discover the source of their madness.

SHE DREAMS ELSEWHERE

Developer: Studio Zevere, Whitethorn Games

Publisher: Studio Zevere

Release: Coming Soon SHE DREAMS ELSEWHERE is a surreal adventure RPG about dreams and the extent to which they mirror reality. You play as Thalia, an anxiety-ridden, comatose woman on a journey to confront the nightmares preventing her from awakening, while also finding out how exactly this mess happened in the first place. But some nightmares are harder to confront than others…









Merek’s Market

Developer: Big Village Games

Publisher: Big Village Games

Release: Coming Soon Merek’s Market is a chaotic crafting game about running a medieval shop. We’ve all been the one buying weapons and armor from a shop but what is it like to run one? Strange customers? Yes. Over the top crafting challenges? You bet. A shop cat? Absolutely! Take ownership of Merek’s Market as you haggle, barter, and craft your way through a comical single player campaign or team up with friends to supply the whole town.

Death Carnival

Developer: Furyion Games

Publisher: Furyion Games

Release: Coming Soon Death Carnival is a fast-paced top-down shooter with extreme weapons & online multiplayer mayhem. In a future world, broken by war, humanity endures in a few overcrowded cities. To escape their bleak reality, many turn to televised combat sports, the most popular being Death Carnival. In this deadly game show, contestants must battle against hordes of monsters and machines for fame and fortune on live TV.

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch

Developer: Interabang Entertainment

Publisher: The MIX Games

Release: Coming Soon Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch is a colorful side-scrolling tag-team beat-em-up where players swap back and forth between our heroes on the fly or perform special moves simultaneously with a friend. Our heroes embark on an epic adventure from the humble corners where they ply their trade to the gates of hell itself.









Skyclimbers

Developer: Paratope

Publisher: Paratope

Release: Coming Soon Build your kingdom, choose your class, and tame monsters in this multiplayer city building and open-world action RPG that takes place in a procedurally generated anime-themed metaverse.

» Stadia: Google bringt angeblich 400 neue Spiele auf die Spieleplattform – das sind die neuen Titel (Videos)

