Smart Home: Das ist das neue Google Nest Hub Smart Display – Leak verrät alle Details & Spezifikationen

Google wird in Kürze ein neues Nest Hub Smart Display vorstellen, das als erstes Hardware-Produkt des Jahres 2021 ins Rennen geschickt werden könnte und einige neue Features mit an Bord haben soll. Zu den Neuerungen soll neben dem Schlaf-Tracking auch das Soli-Radar gehören, das eine umfangreichere Gestensteuerung ermöglicht. Nun verrät ein Leak alle Details zum kommenden Smart Display.



Schon seit längerer Zeit ist bekannt, dass Google in Kürze ein neuest Nest Hub Smart Display auf den Markt bringen wird, das die Nachfolge des Nest Hub antreten soll und möglicherweise den gleichen Namen ohne jegliche Versionsnummer trägt. Äußerlich soll sich das Gerät praktisch nicht vom Vorgänger unterscheiden und nur sehr marginale Änderungen aufweisen, so wie das vom Übergang zwischen Google Home Mini und Nest Mini bekannt war.

Unter der Haube soll sich aber einiges getan haben, denn das neue Smart Display soll die Soli-Gestensteuerung an Bord haben, die es vor eineinhalb Jahren in das Pixel 4 und kürzlich in das Nest Thermostat geschafft hat. Mit Soli soll sich das Gerät mit einfachen Handbewegungen steuern lassen, wobei man abwarten muss, wie weit und zuverlässig das funktioniert. Auf den Pixel-Smartphones war es in der ersten Generation kaum brauchbar und wurde schnell wieder fallen gelassen.

Die sichtbarste Änderung am Gerät dürfte noch die Farbe sein: Der Nest Hub soll weiterhin in den Farben Grau, Schwarz und Sand/Pink erhältlich sein. Zusätzlich soll ein hellblauer Farbton angeboten werden, der der “Sky”-Farbe des Nest Audio ähneln soll.

Mit dem neuen Nest Hub soll Google außerdem den Weg aus den Wohnzimmern heraus in die Schlafzimmer der Nutzer suchen. Ein neues Schlaf-Tracking unter anderem auf Basis des Soli-Radarchips soll stets darüber Bescheid wissen, ob die Bewohner schlafen und auch dazu einige Daten liefern können. Eine Integration in Google Fit soll vorhanden sein. Das passt sehr gut zu der aktuellen Entwicklung, dass nun auch Android-Smartphones den Schlaf tracken können.

Das neue Nest Hub Smart Display soll “eher früher als später” angekündigt werden und könnte vielleicht schon im Laufe dieser Woche vorgestellt werden. Über Preise und Verfügbarkeit ist bisher noch nichts bekannt. Weil sich die Neuerungen in Grenzen halten kann man aber wohl davon ausgehen, dass sich der Preis nicht zu sehr vom damaligen Verkaufspreis des Nest Hub unterscheiden wird.

Im Onlineshop des Händlers B&H wurde das neue Nest Hub 2 Smart Display nun vollständig geleakt, weil die Produktseite zu früh freigeschaltet wurde. Weil das vermutlich in Kürze bemerkt wird, findet ihr hier nun nachfolgend alle Informationen von der Webseite – Bilder gibt es bis auf obige merkwürdige Grafik (die in der Form wohl eher nicht von Google stammt) leider nicht. Doch das Äußere soll ja ohnehin nahezu unverändert sein. Wer schnell ist: Hier die Ankündigung und Hier das Produktlisting.

Ankündigung

Google has just announced the launch of the Google Nest Hub 2, the newest in its Nest Hub series. Like the original Nest Hub, it has Wi-Fi and the Google Assistant built in, along with a 7″ touchscreen for simple control of your compatible smart home devices. Onboard Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream music, audiobooks, podcasts, and more from your smartphone or tablet.

Like most smart speakers and displays, the onboard voice assistant is the primary feature. Powered by the Google Assistant, the Nest Hub 2—available in charcoal, chalk, mist, and sand finish options—connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network and integrates with your other Google Assistant-compatible devices for full smart home control. With a three-microphone array (which can be muted via a switch for privacy), the Nest Hub 2 will hear your requests from across the room and show you your front door camera, pause your YouTube stream, turn on upstairs lights, close the garage door, and more, with compatible equipment.

Like the Nest Hub Max, the Nest Hub 2 has an ambient EQ light and color sensor designed to adjust the display to your room’s lighting and décor, enabling it to blend into its environment better and optimize the visibility of whatever is on the screen. With a 7″ touchscreen with 1024 x 600 resolution, your streams, video calls, and apps appear clear and detailed. Watch cooking videos while you cook, view instructional videos while making household repairs, or play music to provide a soundtrack for whatever you’re doing. Built-in Bluetooth and Chromecast allow streaming from local devices rather than from Internet-based streaming services, which is particularly useful for guests who want to play from their own playlists.