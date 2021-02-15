Stadia: Google kündigt 100 neue Spiele für 2021 an – die ersten neun Titel sind in Kürze verfügbar (Videos)

In den letzten Tagen gab es einige schlechte Nachrichten rund um Google Spieleplattform Stadia, die wohl deutlich weniger Spieler als erhofft erreicht. Wohl auch, um die negative Stimmung wieder zu heben, hat Google nun verkündet, dass in diesem Jahr über 100 neue Spiele zu Stadia kommen sollen und hat gleich einmal neun Titel vorgestellt, die in den nächsten Wochen veröffentlicht werden.



Es ist offensichtlich, dass Google die Ziele von Stadia verfehlt hat und darauf reagieren muss. Die jüngste Reaktion hat allerdings eher dafür gesorgt, dass viele Beobachter Stadia schon wieder am Ende sehen – dem schließe ich mich nur teilweise an. Die angekündigte Schliessung der hauseigenen Games Studios, die bis dato nicht einen einzigen Titel auf den Markt bringen durften, hatte jedenfalls eine verheerende Signalwirkung. Nun soll es positiver weitergehen.

Google hat nun, ähnlich wie schon im vergangenen Jahr, angekündigt, dass im Laufe des Jahres 2020 mehr als 100 neue Spiele freigeschaltet werden sollen. Aktuell sollen sich außerdem etwa 400 Spiele in Entwicklung befinden, die in den nächsten Jahren für Stadia veröffentlicht werden. In den nächsten Wochen werden davon bereits neun Titel freigeschaltet, die ihr auf obigem Vorschaubild sowie in der folgenden Auflistung sehen könnt. Als Nicht-Spieler kann ich nicht viel zu den Titeln sagen, aber die Reaktionen scheinen recht positiv.









Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition

Developer: WayForward

Publisher: WayForward

Release Date: February 23, 2021 Shantae embarks on her first full HD adventure! The all-inclusive version of this action-platformer comes with all of the previously released DLC, modes, and costumes. Save the day as belly-dancing half-genie Shantae, and conquer Sequin Land as the evil Risky Boots in “Pirate Queen’s Quest”. Swap between Sky, Bolo, and Rottytops in “Friends to the End”. And finally, wall-jump as Ninja Shantae, soak up sun as Beach Shantae, and serve justice as Officer Shantae! Also includes Tinkerbat Transformation, Blue Shantae, and Classic Risky costumes.

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut

Developer: WayForward

Publisher: WayForward

Release Date: February 23, 2021 Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut is a powder keg of high-octane, hair-whipping, hip-shaking action! Winner of IGN’s Game of the Year and Metacritic’s highest-rated handheld game of 2010, this enhanced classic features thousands of frames of animation and huge multi-sprite bosses. In this nonlinear action-adventure-platformer, you’ll guide Half-Genie Shantae through burning deserts, enchanted forests, dripping caverns, and deadly labyrinths. Discover magical attacks, brew zombie coffee, save golden babies, and master the art of belly-dancing to transform Shantae into more powerful creatures. Use your powers to foil the lady pirate Risky Boots and save Sequin Land from certain doom! With its infectious characters, flirtatious humor, and deliciously outlandish action, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge offers up all the shape-shifting fun you can handle! The Director’s Cut version adds features such as an unlockable Magic Mode and rebalanced gameplay.

It came from space and ate our brains

Developer: Triangle Studios

Publisher: Triangle Studios

Release Date: March 2, 2021 Who’s the most awesome alien slayer in the entire world? You are, obviously, and now you can prove it! “It came from space and ate our brains” is a unique arcade top-down shooter. Looking for action-packed gameplay elements, four-player local co-op mode, and tons of aliens to send into oblivion? You’re in the right place! A merciless alien species has invaded the Earth and they feed on human brains (duh). Wander atmospheric locations as a no-nonsense kind of guy with the two essentials in life—a flashlight and something to turn aliens into goo. Things look pretty bad and there’s chaos everywhere – Time to save the world!

FIFA 21

Developer: EA Vancouver

Publisher: EA SPORTS™

Release Date: March 17 Win as one in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21 with new ways to team up and express yourself on the street and in the stadium. Powered by Frostbite™, FIFA 21 raises the game with fresh features:









Kaze and the Wild Masks

Developers: PixelHive, SOEDESCO Studios

Publisher: SOEDESCO

Release Date: March 26, 2021 Let 90’s inspired platformer Kaze and the Wild Masks take you on a trip down memory lane as you side-scroll your way through the Crystal Islands. In the colorful world of Kaze, you face-off against enraged living vegetables in a variety of ways thanks to the powers of the Wild Masks. Pounce ferociously like a tiger, soar through the sky like an eagle, sprint fiercely like a lizard, and rule the sea like a shark. Kaze and the Wild Masks embraces all the classic 90’s platformer elements and gives it a personal touch with modern-looking pixel art graphics. With simple and intuitive mechanics, difficult challenges, iconic bosses, and the satisfyingly smooth platforming and speed of the game, you will find yourself playing more to accomplish everything.

Judgment

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Publisher: SEGA® of America, Inc.

Release Date: April 23, 2021

From the makers of the acclaimed Yakuza series, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Judgment is the dramatic tale of a disgraced lawyer seeking redemption in a world rife with corruption and despair. Investigate the seedy Red Light District of Kamurocho by stepping into the mind of private detective Takayuki Yagami and utilize innovative investigation systems to uncover the secrets that lie deep within Kamurocho’s corrupt underbelly. Experience visceral combat with two unique combat styles. Take down groups of thugs with sweeping blows in Crane Style, then switch to Tiger to overwhelm a single foe with a series of powerful strikes. Practice mixing-and-matching styles in combat in conjunction with a wide variety of skills, weapons, and powerful (and hilarious) EX Actions to unlock a whole new dimension in combat.

Killer Queen Black

Developer: Liquid Bit, Bumble Bear Games

Publisher: Liquid Bit

Release Date: Coming soon Killer Queen Black, inspired by the hit arcade game, Killer Queen, let’s you fight for your hive with three ways to win. Will you claim your victory by hopping on the snail, hoarding berries, or wiping out the enemy’s queen? Attack, fly, and stay alive. If you are playing queen, you’ll want to protect your hive and your workers. The responsibilities don’t stop there, having a strategy in place will be beneficial, but you’ll also need to be fluid and keen on your opposing team’s strategy. Want responsibilities but rather hustle than dodge death? Workers excel in adaptability which makes them essential for carrying out game-winning objectives. Initially defenseless, workers collect berries and head to the hive, however, they can also boost their speed and become soldiers. These transformed workers wield maces, swords, shields, and laser rifles, to quickly become deadly aggressors.









Street Power Football

Developer: SFL Interactive, Gamajun

Publisher: Maximum Games

Release Date: Coming soon Throw it down and bring your best – streetstyle football is here. Sick style and high-energy action come together in this completely over-the-top football experience. Featuring six distinct game modes from open-ended Freestyle and Trick Shot modes to head-to-head competition in Panna and up to 3v3 matches in Street Power mode, you’ve never played football quite like this. Ready to take it to the next level? Join street football legend Sean Garnier and face off with freestyle football greats on crazy playgrounds and pitches around the world. You’ll learn to run circles around your friends and pull off insane tricks as you grow your status to become Street King.

Hellpoint

Developer: Cradle Games

Publisher: tinyBuild

Release Date: Coming soon Hellpoint is a dark and challenging action RPG set in a heavily atmospheric sci-fi universe where the line between science and occultism is blurred. Once a pinnacle of human achievement, the Irid Novo space station has fallen. Its ruins are now overrun by cruel interdimensional entities acting as puppets of the malevolent Cosmic Gods. You have been created by the Author, organically printed on Irid Novo and sent on a mission to investigate the unholy series of events that led to the catastrophic incident known as the Merge.















