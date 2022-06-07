Android: Großes Google Pixel Update bringt zahlreiche Verbesserungen & Bugfixes auf die Pixel-Smartphones

Es war ein guter Abend für alle Pixel-Nutzer, denn Google hat gestern nicht nur das Android-Sicherheitsupdate sowie das neue Pixel Feature Drop ausgerollt, sondern auch ein Pixel Update mit einem ganzen Schwung an Verbesserungen angekündigt. Das Pixel Update ist in diesem Monat besonders umfangreich und behebt zahlreiche Probleme und Schwachstellen der Smartphones – auch für Pixel 6-Nutzer kommt es pünktlich.



Das gestern Abend angestoßene Update kam für Pixel-Nutzer wieder in drei Tranchen, die aber gleichzeitig ausgerollt bzw. freigeschaltet werden: Zuerst das Android-Sicherheitsupdate mit seinen üblichen Bugfixes und gestopften Lücken. Dann natürlich das seit langer Zeit quartalsweise ausgerollte Pixel Feature Drop mit einigen neuen Funktionen rund um die Smartphones und die Apps. Der dritte Teil ist das Google Pixel Update.

Das Pixel Update ist jeden Monat Teil des Sicherheitsupdates, doch in diesem Monat ist es so umfangreich wie seit langer Zeit nicht mehr und behebt zahlreiche Probleme und Schwachstellen der Pixel-Smartphones. Je nach Generation des Geräts kann es mal mehr und mal weniger Updates geben, aber insgesamt darf man sich wohl über eine gesteigerte Stabilität freuen. Das lässt auch Pixel 3a-Nutzer hoffen, die im nächsten Monat noch einmal mit einem großen Update versorgt werden sollen, bei dem sicherlich auch aus dieser Sammlung einiges dabei ist.

Im Folgenden findet ihr die von Google veröffentlichte Auflistung der einzelnen Updates, sortiert nach Kategorien. Das Update ist übrigens nicht zu verwechseln mit dem Google System Update, das bereits letzte Woche ausgerollt wurde und alle Nutzer im Android-Ökosystem erreicht. Das nächste Pixel Update kommt Anfang Juli, das nächste System Update vermutlich schon nächste Woche und das nächste Pixel Feature Drop wird für September erwartet.









Apps

Fix for issue causing Google app crash after updating device in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue preventing GBoard from appearing in certain apps (A-230151581) *[1].



Audio

Fix for issue causing loud noise artifacts during calls under certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue preventing audio playback over USB accessories when using certain third-party apps *[2].

Fix for issue preventing incoming notifications for calls in certain conditions (A-199020405) *[1].

Fix for issue preventing pre-screened calls to be accepted in certain conditions *[2].



Battery & Power

General improvements for idle power consumption under certain conditions (A-205165830, A-224923101) *[2].



Biometrics

Fix for issue occasionally causing rear fingerprint unlock to take longer than expected (A-215532798, A-223330132) *[3].

Fix for issue causing under-display fingerprint unlock to fail while in a call with AOD active *[2].



Bluetooth

General improvements for Bluetooth stability & performance *[4].



Camera

Fix for issue causing white screen to display after double tapping power to open Camera (A-226673984) *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing Camera to launch when tapping power button for Emergency SOS mode *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing click sound in the background of captured videos (A-222556615) *[2].

General improvements for camera stability & performance *[2].



Display & Graphics

Fix for issue causing display artifacts after waking device in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue causing display artifacts in Photos preview in certain conditions *[2].



Sensors

Fix for issue causing display brightness to increase when flashlight is turned on (A-219732625) *[2].

Fix for issue preventing contactless payments in certain conditions *[5].

Improvements for adaptive brightness response in low light levels *[2].



System

General improvements for system stability & performance *[2].

Kernel update to 4.14.261 for Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL & Pixel 4a.

Kernel update to 4.19.224 for Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G).

Kernel update to 5.10.81 for Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro.



Telephony

General improvements for network connection stability & performance *[4].



User Interface

Add behavior to open Clock after tapping on the next alarm on home screen *[1].

Fix for issue causing SIM color option to appear invisible in Settings (A-209976548) *[1].

Fix for issue causing split app divider to overlay animation while switching between apps (A-214940784) *[1].

Fix for issue causing status bar to overlay on top of certain apps on devices with a display cutout (A-216374000) *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen wallpaper to appear hidden while using Android Auto *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing lockscreen UI to appear hidden after waking device (A-215207532) *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing notification panel to display on top half of the screen (A-227442690) *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing PIN unlock keyboard to appear incorrectly scaled on lock screen *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing Quick Settings to appear invisible after swiping down notification panel *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing system crash when UI toasts are triggered (A-219780255) *[1].



Wi-Fi

General improvements for Wi-Fi stability & performance *[2].

*[1] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

*[2] Included on Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

*[3] Included on Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G)

*[4] Included on Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

*[5] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G)

[Google Support]