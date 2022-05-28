Android: Neue Google System Updates sind da – diese Neuerungen kamen im Mai auf alle Smartphones

Als einer der wichtigsten Schritte der letzten Jahre wurde Android immer stärker in Richtung Modularität entwickelt und damit die Voraussetzung geschaffen, einzelne Bestandteile separat und unabhängig voneinander zu aktualisieren. Die noch recht jungen Google System Updates bauen darauf auf und haben auch in diesem Monat viele Verbesserungen im Gepäck gehabt. Wir blicken zurück auf den Mai.



Bei den Google System Updates handelt es sich noch um eine recht neue Linie von Updates, die aus Betriebssystem-Komponenten besteht, die direkt über den Play Store aktualisiert werden können. Zuvor war das unter der internen Bezeichnung „Project Mainline“ bekannt und die Änderungen wurden nur in Ausnahmefällen öffentlich kommuniziert. Doch mit neuem Namen wurde auch die Transparenz gesteigert und es gibt mehrmals monatlich detaillierte Informationen zu den Verbesserungen.

Die Google System Updates sind übrigens unabhängig von den Google Play Services Updates und den Updates über den Google Play Store. Während sich die System Updates tatsächlich auf das Betriebssystem beziehen, sind die Play Services für den Aufsatz und das Framework verantwortlich. Der Google Play Store aktualisiert die vom Benutzer verwendeten Apps und ist damit in der obersten Ebene der mittlerweile dreistufigen Update-Pyramide. Dennoch beziehen sich die meisten Updates im Monat Mai auf Verbesserungen rund um den Google Play Store.

Hier nun die Updates für den Monat Mai, die Google in drei Wellen ausgerollt hat. Die erste und größte Welle kam gleich am dritten Tag des Monats, eine Woche später folgte schon die nächste Runde und mit dem letzten Update am 23. Mai hatte man den Monat bereits abgeschlossen. So wie in den Monaten zuvor, wurde einiges nur mit einem neuen Datum versehen, obwohl es schon in einer früheren Runde dabei war. Gut möglich, dass es sehr kleine Änderungen im Hintergrund gegeben hat.

Critical Fixes

[Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Bug fixes for account management and system management & diagnostics related services.[1][2]

Account Management

[Phone, Tablet] Migration of the existing device setup onboarding flow for supervised work accounts to a web based experience.[2]

[Phone] Ability for parents to set a persistent launcher on devices supervised with Family Link using local parental controls.[2]

Device Connections

[Phone, Tablet] Nearby Share now allows users to share content more seamlessly between their devices logged into the same account.[2]

[Auto] Support for installation and use of video streaming apps in-car infotainment systems through Android Automotive.[2]

[Phone] Streamlined the process of transferring Google accounts during device setup by prompting users to enable location services when required.[4]

Google Play Store

Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.[3]

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.[3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.[3]

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.[3]

Enhancements to Google Play Billing.[3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.[3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3]

Security & Privacy

[Phone] An updated version of Password Checkup on Android lets users check their saved credentials for security vulnerabilities and provides a list of actions to improve online hygiene.[4]

Support

[Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Design improvements to Google Help app.[2]

System Management

Updates to system management services that improve stability & performance.[2]

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support ads, location services and utilities related developer services in their apps.[2]

New developer service and user experience to allow users to select specific photos or videos to share with an app rather than granting permission to all media files on the device. See https://developer.android.com/about/versions/13/features/photopicker for more information

[1] Available through Google Play system update for May.

[2] Available through Google Play services v22.15 updated on 05/16/2022.

[3] Available through Google Play Store v30.3 updated on 05/23/2022.

[4] Available through Google Play services v22.18 updated on 05/23/2022.