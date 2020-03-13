Stadia: Google verkündet wieder neue Spiele für die Spieleplattform – diese Titel kommen bald (Videos)

Auf Googles Spieleplattform Stadia geht es in der letzten Zeit spürbar schneller voran: Nachdem zuletzt wieder einmal der Funktionsumfang ausgebaut wurde, wenn auch nur in kleinen Schritten, gibt es nun wieder neue Spiele. Gemeinsam mit dem Premium-Partner Ubisoft hat das Stadia-Team nun drei neue Spiele angekündigt, die in den nächsten Wochen ihren Weg auf die Spieleplattform finden werden.



Erst vor wenigen Tagen hatte Google neue Stadia-Spiele angekündigt und nun geht es schon wieder mit den nächsten drei Titeln weiter. Diese Schlagzahl muss man aber auch beibehalten, denn bekanntlich hat man sich das Ziel gesetzt bzw. die Pläne veröffentlicht, bis Jahresende 120 neue Spiele auf die Plattform zu bringen. Mit Ubisoft hat man da natürlich einen potenten Partner an der Seite, der einen großen Teil davon stemmen kann.

Neben den fehlenden versprochenen Features ist die Spieleauswahl der größte Kritikpunkt an Googles Spieleplattform, der nun aber endlich konsequent angegangen wird, sodass ständig neue Titel angekündigt werden. Zwar dürften die jeweiligen Termine schon seit sehr langer Zeit feststehen, aber dennoch ist es sehr gut, dass die anfängliche Durststrecke nun überwunden zu sein scheint. Jetzt hat das Stadia-Team gleich drei neue Ubisoft-Titel angekündigt.

Alle drei Titel stammen von Ubisoft und müssen wie üblich gekauft werden. Im Rahmen des bald startenden Abo-Programms Uplay+ von Ubisoft könnten sie dann aber auch für alle Abonnenten kostenlos zur Verfügung stehen – was man als potenzieller Spieler vielleicht beachten sollte. Weil das aber vollkommen unklar ist, sowohl der Zeitpunkt als auch der Umfang der Spiele, muss man sich vielleicht etwas in Geduld üben. Auf obigem Bild seht ihr die drei neuen Titel und im Folgenden nun die Details inklusive der Trailer zu den Spielen.







The Division 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 plus its new expansion – Warlords of New York – are coming to Stadia. Washington D.C. is on the brink of collapse, and all active Division agents are needed to save the city before it’s too late. Prepare to return to Manhattan on an intense manhunt to take down rogue agent Aaron Keener. Both cross-progression and cross-play with PC players will be available at launch.

Ein Startdatum wurde nicht angegeben, das Spiel wird aber wohl nicht vor Mitte April bei Stadia verfügbar sein.

The Crew 2

Starting March 25, take on the American motorsports scene as you explore and dominate the land, air, and sea of the United States in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created in The Crew 2. With a wide variety of exotic cars, bikes, boats, and planes to choose from, experience the unbridled thrill and adrenaline-pumping excitement of competing across the entire US as you test your skills in a wide range of driving disciplines. Fame is yours to take!

Das Spiel wird ab dem 25. März bei Stadia erhältlich sein.







Monopoly

Play the most famous board game in the world with Stadia on April 28! You can now enjoy the game you know and love on 3 unique 3D living boards. Your city lives and evolves; invest in charming neighborhoods with strong unique personalities and watch them prosper in front of your eyes as you progress! Play the way you want by selecting one of the six official House Rules chosen by MONOPOLY fans from around the world. Not enough time for a full game? Choose a new objective from our five Special Goals. Those quicker-to-achieve goals will ensure shorter play sessions and make you change your strategy. Be ready to challenge yourself!

Monopoly-Fans müssen sich noch etwas gedulden, denn vor dem 28. April kann nicht gewürfelt werden.

