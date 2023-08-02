Android Auto: Google informiert über aktuelle Probleme rund um die Infotainment-Plattform (Übersicht)

Rund um Googles Plattform Android Auto treten immer wieder Probleme auf, über die sich viele Nutzer ärgern. Oftmals nur kleine Stolpersteine, aber manchmal auch größere Brocken, die die Nutzung erschweren oder gar verhindern. Solltet ihr auf einen Stolperstein stoßen und über die Ursprünge nicht sicher sein, schaut doch mal in die Liste der bekannten Probleme, die von Google kürzlich wieder aktualisiert und verbessert wurde.



Eigentlich ist Android Auto eine sehr einfache Plattform, denn grob gesagt wird lediglich das Smartphone-Display ausgelagert und auf das angeschlossene Display im Fahrzeug übertragen. Natürlich steckt noch etwas mehr dahinter, aber das ist die Hauptaufgabe der Plattform, während alles andere innerhalb der Apps geschieht. Dennoch gibt es immer wieder Probleme mit der Verbindung, mit einem zickenden Google Assistant, einer nicht nutzbaren Navigation oder Verbindungsabbrüchen. Viele Nutzer dürften so etwas sicherlich schon erlebt haben.

Problematisch ist, dass sich diese Dinge oftmals nur auf eine Nutzergruppe erstrecken. Mit einer bestimmten Android-Version, in einer Region oder Nutzer eines Smartphone-Herstellers. Das führt dazu, dass Google sehr viele Eventualitäten abdecken muss und dass Probleme manchmal für lange Zeit bestehen bleiben. Solltet ihr unter einem bisher nicht durch die Tech-Medien getriebenen Problem leiden, dann schaut doch einmal nach, ob ihr allein betroffen seid oder es sich um eine bekannte Hürde handelt.

In der Android Auto Community gibt es einen von Google gepflegten Thread, in dem Probleme aufgelistet sind, mit Links zu mehr Details versehen sind und mit ihrem Status aufgelistet werden. Ihr findet offene Probleme, kürzlich gelöste Probleme und – jetzt neu – die Probleme, die man an Partner weitergeleitet hat, da sie außerhalb des eigenen Bereichs liegen. Hier die Übersicht mit Stand vom 19. Juli 2023.









Recently addressed:

Work in progress:

Issues we informed to the car / head unit / phone makers:

» Pixel-Smartphones: Nutzer berichten von Problemen mit Android Auto – Verbindung bricht immer wieder ab

Letzte Aktualisierung am 1.08.2023 / Bilder von der Amazon Product Advertising API / Affiliate Links, vielen Dank für eure Unterstützung!

[Google Support]