Android 13: Google veröffentlicht neue Feature Drop Beta für die Pixel-Smartphones; Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3

Gut einem Monat nach der zweiten Beta legt Google erneut und vielleicht zum letzten Mal nach: Gestern Abend wurde die dritte Android 13 Beta in der QPR2-Schiene veröffentlicht, die uns noch einige Woche begleiten und möglicherweise neue Features bringen wird. Der Rollout der Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 beginnt ab sofort für alle aktuell unterstützen Pixel-Smartphones, die sich derzeit im Beta-Kanal befinden.



Fast einen einen Monat nach der zweiten Android 13 QPR2 Beta legt Google mit der dritten Ausgabe nach, die gestern Abend überraschend spät veröffentlicht wurde. Bei der QPR Beta handelt es sich um eine monatlich veröffentlichte Version, die jeweils am Ende des Quartals in einer stabilen Version als Feature Drop-Update für die Pixel-Smartphones ausgerollt wird. In der aktuellen Ausgabe gibt es einen Changelog mit einigen Fehlerbehebungen:

Fixed an issue where notifications in a notification group were sometimes displayed with straight corners instead of rounded corners. (Issue #264287776, Issue #265529116)

Fixed an issue where the message in the notification shade that indicates an active VPN connection overlapped with the message about apps with active foreground services. (Issue #266075977)

Fixed an issue where the overflow menu couldn’t be accessed when editing Quick Settings tiles. (Issue #263484657)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device with vibration enabled to vibrate for too long after it received a notification. (Issue #239676913)

Behoben wurde ein minimales Darstellungsproblem bei den Benachrichtigungsgruppen, bei dem Hinweis auf ein möglicherweise aktives VPN sowie ein verdecktes Menü in den Schnelleinstellungen. Außerdem hat man ein Vibrationsproblem behoben, dass die Vibration viel zu lange aktiviert hatte. Aber auch unter der Haube gab es viele kleine Verbesserungen und Problembehebungen:









Fixed an issue that sometimes caused messaging apps to crash or fail to send notifications.

Fixed a GPU issue that prevented apps from using certain visual effects.

Fixed an issue where Quick Settings tiles for a work profile were not added after setting up a new device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Pixel launcher to crash when using the Search bar in the app drawer.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from being unlocked using a pattern after the Google Assistant was activated.

Fixed an issue in the com.android.qns system process that sometimes caused crashes.

Fixed an issue with the Pixel launcher that prevented Chinese text input from being recognized when typing in the Search bar in the app drawer.

Fixed an issue where when entering and exiting Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode from an app after changing the screen orientation, the system Settings app crashed with a “Settings keeps stopping” message and then the system Settings app couldn’t be opened.

Fixed an issue with the System UI that sometimes caused it to crash from a null pointer exception.

Fixed an issue where the connection status of a Bluetooth device sometimes did not match the actual device state.

Fixed an issue where the Pixel launcher crashed when a user tapped a web search suggestion for a query term.

Fixed an issue that caused status bar icons to overlap with the date text when font and display settings were set to their maximum level on a device.

Die Beta kann auf allen Pixel-Smartphones zwischen 4a und 7 heruntergeladen werden bzw. wird automatisch über den Beta-Kanal verteilt, wenn ihr euch bereits in diesem befindet. Sollte es wichtige Neuerungen geben, werden wir sie euch zeitnah zusammenfassen, aber nach dem Schwung der zweiten Beta ist von der dritten eher weniger zu erwarten.

