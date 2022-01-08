Android Auto: Alle Probleme auf Googles Infotainment-Plattform in der Übersicht – hier findet ihr mehr Infos

Auf Googles Infotainment-Plattform Android Auto treten immer wieder kleinere und manchmal auch größere Probleme auf, über die sich viele Nutzer ärgern. Gerade im Auto, noch dazu während der Fahrt, sollte so etwas im Optimalfall nicht passieren. Solltet ihr auf einen Stolperstein stoßen und über die Ursprünge nicht sicher sein, schaut doch mal in die Liste der bekannten Probleme.



Eigentlich ist Android Auto eine sehr einfache Plattform, denn grob gesagt wird lediglich das Smartphone-Display ausgelagert und auf das angeschlossene Display im Fahrzeug übertragen. Natürlich steckt sehr viel mehr dahinter, aber das ist die Hauptaufgabe der Plattform, während alles andere innerhalb der Apps geschieht. Dennoch gibt es immer wieder Probleme mit der Verbindung, mit einem zickenden Google Assistant oder einer nicht nutzbaren Navigation.

Problematisch ist, dass sich die Probleme oftmals nur auf eine Nutzergruppe erstrecken. Mit einer bestimmten Android-Version, in einer Region oder Nutzer eines Smartphone-Herstellers. Das führt dazu, dass Google sehr viele Eventualitäten abdecken muss und dass Probleme manchmal für lange Zeit bestehen bleiben. Solltet ihr unter einem bisher nicht durch die Tech-Medien getriebenen Problem leiden, dann schaut doch einmal nach, ob ihr allein betroffen seid oder es sich um eine bekannte Hürde handelt.

In der Android Auto Community gibt es einen von Google gepflegten Thread, in dem Probleme aufgelistet sind, mit Links zu mehr Details versehen sind und mit ihrem Status aufgelistet werden. Ihr findet offene Probleme, kürzlich gelöste Probleme oder auch die Dinge, die von Google an die Smartphone-Hersteller weitergegeben wurden. Hier einmal die aktuelle Liste.









Recently addressed:

Work in progress:

Issues we informed to the car / head unit / phone makers:

[Android Auto Community]

Keine Google-News mehr verpassen: Abonniere den GoogleWatchBlog-Newsletter

GoogleWatchBlog Newsletter abonnieren