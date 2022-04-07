Android 12: Google veröffentlicht neue Feature Drop Beta für die Pixel-Smartphones; Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2

Google hat vor wenigen Tagen das Android-Sicherheitsupdate für April veröffentlicht und jetzt legt man schon wieder nach: Vor wenigen Minuten wurde die Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 veröffentlicht, die damit schon das Bergfest markieren sollte und als weitere Vorschau für das Feature Drop im Juni auf die Pixel-Smartphones ausgerollt wird. Der Rollout beginnt ab sofort für alle Pixel-Nutzer im Beta-Channel.



Nur wenige Tage nach dem Sicherheitsupdate und wenige Tage vor der erwarteten ersten Android 13 Beta hat Google jetzt die Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 veröffentlicht. Dabei handelt es sich insgesamt bereits um die dritte Beta, denn vor zwei Wochen wurde die Beta 1.1 ausgerollt. Die neueste Version hat laut der Ankündigung einige Bugfixes sowie natürlich das Sicherheitsupdate von Montag mit an Bord. Hier die kurze Auflistung, die in den nächsten Tagen möglicherweise um neu entdeckte Features erweitert wird:

Fixed issues that caused a high pitch noise during phone calls on some devices. (Issue #224716473)

Fixed an issue that caused the bottom of the Google Maps UI to be cut off at the bottom of the screen on some devices. (Issue #223688137)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Messages app to fail to send a message that was sourced by scanning a QR code.

Fixed an issue that caused the Google Phone app to crash after using the back gesture while searching.