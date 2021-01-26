Stadia: Google kündigt drei neue kostenlose Titel für die Spieleplattform & weitere Neuzugänge an (Video)

Google bietet auf der Spieleplattform Stadia eine regelmäßig wechselnde Auswahl an kostenlosen Spielen an, die von allen Pro-Nutzern gesichert und gezockt werden können. Pünktlich zum bevorstehenden Monatsende hat Google nun bekannt gegeben, welche Titel im Februar 2021 dazustoßen und welche die Liste der kostenlosen Spiele verlassen werden. Die Auswahl schrumpft leider.



Ein neuer Monat steht vor der Tür und damit auch wieder eine Reihe von neuen Spielen, die ihren Weg zu Stadia finden werden. Wie mittlerweile üblich werden auch drei Neuzugänge für alle Pro-Nutzer kostenlos zur Verfügung stehen – zumindest für einen begrenzten Zeitraum. Die unten aufgelisteten Titel werden dazustoßen und die Liste der kostenlosen Titel im Februar 2021 auf nur noch 29 Spiele drücken. Denn die folgenden Spiele werden das Angebot verlassen: The Gardens Between, Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek, HITMAN 2, Sniper Elite 4, Into the Breach und Panzer Dragoon Remake

Weitere Neuzugänge bei Stadia findet ihr in der offiziellen Ankündigung.

Enter the Gungeon

Enter the Gungeon is a bullet hell dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past. Select a hero [or team up in co-op] and battle your way to the bottom of the Gungeon by surviving a challenging and evolving series of floors filled with the dangerously adorable Gundead and fearsome Gungeon bosses armed to the teeth. Gather precious loot, discover hidden secrets, and chat with opportunistic merchants and shopkeepers to purchase powerful items to gain an edge.









Journey to the savage planet

This Stadia-exclusive version of Journey to the Savage Planet contains more zany, hilarious space-exploration fun than you can get anywhere else. It’s packed with add-on content and runs at a silky-smooth 60 FPS.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light is an action/adventure game featuring Lara Croft. This brand extension combines the hallmarks of the Tomb Raider franchise including exploration & discovery, platforming, and puzzle solving combined with character progression, fun fast-paced combat, and elements of human cooperation and competition.

